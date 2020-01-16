Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Dr. Joseph M. Watkins


1953 - 09
Dr. Joseph M. Watkins Obituary
Dr. Joseph M. Watkins, 66, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Sept. 1, 1953, in Latrobe, he was a son of Joseph Watkins and Veronica "Wayne" (Rosko) Watkins, of Latrobe. Joseph was a graduate of St. Vincent College, Class of 1975, and Temple University Dental School, Class of 1979. For many years, he practiced dentistry in Latrobe at Joseph M. Watkins, DDS Family Dentistry. He saw his profession as a calling, not a job, and was grateful for his patients who placed their trust in him. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robbie Rodgers. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Patricia L. (Muchoney) Watkins, of Greensburg; his children, Courtney Aliotta and her husband, Nick, of Savannah, Ga., and Evan and Jessica; one sister, Kim Rodgers, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Finn and Wells; and two nieces, Christie Head and Stephanie Gerken. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Luketich, Dr. Villa Sanchez and the cardiothoracic team at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, as well as the Hillman Cancer Center for their compassionate care.
At Joseph's request, there will be no public visitations. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. "Aeternus Amor".
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
