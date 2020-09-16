1/
Joseph Martinelli
1937 - 2020
Joseph Martinelli, 83, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 16, 1937, in Slickville, a son of the late Calvino and Frances Ocepek Martinelli. Joe was a graduate of Penn Joint High School and attended classes at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a lifelong entrepreneur involved in many business ventures, including United Publishers, the Brass Duck Restaurant, 2001 and 2002 nightclubs, as well as the Oakford Park Pool. He enjoyed golfing, fishing at Camp Balest, bowling, hunting, Steelers and Pitt football, as well as good food and drink with friends. He was also an excellent cook and held many ravioli-eating contests in his home for family and friends. Joe is survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years, Barbara Brown Martinelli; a daughter, Leslie (Howard) Cyr, of Bryn Mawr, Pa.; and a son, Joseph (Lori) Martinelli, of Hollidaysburg; a daughter, Sydney Milko, of Trafford; five grandchildren, Emily, Alexander, Christopher, Kianna and Anthony; sisters, Julia (Paul) Hulina, of State College, Pa., and Frances (Gary) McLaughlin, of Delmont; a brother, Calvin (Nancy) Martinelli, of Greensburg; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. As per Joe's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private family memorial service will be held. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
