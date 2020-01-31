|
|
Joseph Materna, 88, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 21, 1931, in Jeannette, a son of the late Lesko and Nellie Mycik Materna. Joe was retired from the Air Force with the rank of technical sergeant and served during the Korean War. He also retired from the US Postal Service. He was a member of the 8240, the American Legion Post 344, both of Jeannette, and a member of the Penn Rod and Gun Club. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife, Wilhelmina McCracken Materna, in 2004; brothers, Michael, John, Nicholas, Harry and Paul Materna; and sisters, Ann Throm, Mary Jupena and Amelia Materna. Joe is survived by his children, Joseph L. Materna and wife, Mickie, of Cape Carteret, N.C., Michael J. Materna and wife, Veronica, of Martinez, Ga., Shaun Materna and wife, Carrie, of Youngwood, Helena Materna, of Greensburg, Jacqueline Wyzkiewicz, of Penn Township, Tina Marie Williams and husband, Daniel, and Sharon Frew and husband, Richard, all of Virginia Beach, Va.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Livermore officiating. Interment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 31, 2020