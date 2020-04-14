|
Joseph Norman McMunn II, 68, of Tinsmill, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. He was born Thursday, Feb. 21, 1952, in Salina, Pa., and was the son of the late Milfred G. Sr. and Nettie Mae Bruner McMunn. Joseph was an Army veteran, serving with the 101st Airborne in the Vietnam War. Before his retirement, he was a forklift operator with the American Beverage Corp. (Daily Juice Co.) in Verona for 20 years. He was an avid gun collector and liked collecting coins, playing the lottery and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bovard McMunn; his children, Mariann Lang, of Jefferson Hills, Joseph N. McMunn III and his wife, Heather, of Jefferson Hills, and Amanda McMunn, of Wilkins Township; four grandchildren, Sonny and Jackson Lang and Presley and Ahlayah McMunn; his brothers, Milfred George McMunn Jr. and his wife, Loretta, of Saltsburg, William E. McMunn and his wife, Sara, of Salina, Ronald "Mac" McMunn and his fiancee, Pam Altemus, of Apollo, Leroy G. McMunn and his wife, Pamela, of Salina, and Richard McMunn, of Salina; his sister, Sandra M. McMunn, of Apollo; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by his brothers, James Frain Sr., Jerry L. Frain Sr. and Timothy McMunn, in infancy; and his sisters, Betty Lou Frain and Carolyn Joy McMunn, both in infancy. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all visitation and services are private. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery, Avonmore. All arrangements were entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.