|
|
Joseph P. Randolph, 62, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home, with his daughter, with whom he resided. He was born April 30, 1957, in Greensburg, and was a son of the late Paul M. and Judith Ann (Lehneke) Randolph. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlene (Dedo) Randolph, in 2002; and his sister, Karen Klavora. Prior to his retirement, he was self-employed as a contractor. Joe enjoyed spending time in his garage, working on cars and building things. He also enjoyed racing at the Keystone Raceway, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Scarlette. Joe is survived by his daughter, Cassie Barnhart and her boyfriend, Samuel Slick, of Hutchinson; his beautiful granddaughter, Scarlette Barnhart, whom he loved dearly; three brothers, Charlie and Norman Randolph, both of Hutchinson, and Gene (Jackie) Randolph, of Wyano; four sisters, Pam (Rick) Roycroft, of North Huntingdon, Lisa Randolph, of Jeannette, Donna Johnson, of Hahntown, and Stacey Randolph, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no public visitation, per Joe's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251 is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 15, 2019