|
|
Joseph R. Ciletti, 86, of Hunker, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Redstone Highlands Retirement Center, Greensburg. Joseph was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Lawrenceville, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Polaski Ciletti. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, and a 50-year member of Millwright Union 2235, Wilkinsburg. He and his wife loved to visit the casinos and always enjoyed eating a good meal and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Lois McBeth Ciletti; children, Laura Oblinger, Robert King (Renee King) and Tammy Davis (Michael); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eleanor Solomon. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, William Ciletti, and a sister, Geraldine Ciletti Moletz. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Bonnie King and the Rev. Bob Pushwas officiating. Private entombment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Please visit Joseph's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.