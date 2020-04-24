Home

Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Joseph R. Conte


1942 - 2020
Joseph R. Conte Obituary
Joseph R. Conte, loving husband, father, pap and great-grandpap, passed from this life Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a long-fought battle with a lingering illness. Joe retired from the steel industry in 2004. Through his life, he was a great softball player, playing for many teams in the Pittsburgh area, including professionally for the Pittsburgh Hard Hats. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, loved the slots and especially enjoyed being with family. His funny character and quick wit will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Phyllis; three children, son Joseph (Lisa) and daughters Lorraine (Jim) Zibreg and Laura (Jeff) DeMasi; five grandchildren, JoJo, Nicole, Sammie, Kimberly and Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Joey, Dommie and Natalia; siblings, Bobby (Carole), Dom (Maggie), Phillip (Susie) and Gerry (Dave); brother-in-law, Jerry DeMaria; his Aunt Ro and Uncle Tony Tedesco; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents Dominic and Geraldine, his first wife Eloise, and siblings Lawrence and Gina. The viewing and burial will be private for the immediate family. A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068. To leave online condolences, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
