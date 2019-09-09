|
|
Joseph R. Henry Sr., 75, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. Born Nov. 2, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward Henry Sr. and Mary (Roble) Henry. Joseph was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. In his years after retirement, he worked at Latrobe Country Club and volunteered his time at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking and was a skilled craftsman who built his own home. He will be lovingly remembered as hardworking and friendly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roseann M. (Sherba) Henry; an infant daughter, Kimberly Dawn Henry; two sisters, Edith Sedlacko and Rita Miedel; one brother, Edward Henry Jr.; one stepsister, Marie Celesnik; and one stepbrother, James Henry. Joseph is survived by three sons, Joseph R. Henry Jr. and his wife Barbara, of Mt. Pleasant, David M. Henry, of Latrobe, and Richard S. Henry, of Mt. Pleasant; one daughter, Dianna L. Boyd and her husband Allen, of Elizabeth; one sister, Patricia Heide, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Meaghan Boyd, Krystal Henry, Dilan Henry, Ethan Henry and Katelyn Henry; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. The family asks, if you are able, that you please wear purple or turquoise for Joseph's funeral in support of those battling Alzheimer's disease and lung cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (); or to the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019