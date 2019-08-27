|
|
Joseph R. Hunter, 88, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in his home in Chandler, Ariz. He was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Ligonier, son of the late James W. and Margaret (Geeting) Hunter. Joe and his wife of 35 years, Dolores, ran successful funeral homes in Saltsburg and New Alexandria Pa., and retired in 1990. Joe served in the Army during the Korean War as a combat medic. He was an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores; his son, Reed Hunter; and siblings, David G., J. William "Bill", Thomas B., and Charles. He is survived by his son, Jim Hunter, of Washington, D.C.; nephews, Dave, Tom, Scott and Bill Hunter; stepchildren, Robert Swarner (Anita), of Pittsburgh, Bruce Swarner (Denise), of Chandler Ariz., and Rose Nicholson (Gary), of Blairsville Pa.; three stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Joe was a longtime member of the VFW, American Legion, Syria Shriners, Williamson Lodge on Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania, The Scottish Rite, and the Chandler Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association.
He will be buried in Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix Ariz. P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME is handling local arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Korean War Veterans, c/o John Thaxton, 1825 W. Emelita Ave., Apt. 102, Mesa AZ 85202; or Syria Shriners.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019