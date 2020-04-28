|
Joseph R. Kopec, 55, of Tarentum, formerly of Reserve Township, died unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020. He was the beloved son of Richard and Janet (Andrisevic) Kopec; loving brother of John (Amy) Kopec, Joyce Yarnot and Jim (Francine) Kopec; cousin of "brother" Mark (Diana) Chutko and Mary Jo (John) Scandolari; devoted uncle of Matthew, Connor, Allison, Jennifer, Nicholas, Benjamin, Kylie, Alexa and James; best friend of Professor Emeritus Robert Shankovich; and is also survived by many godchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Joe was a graduate of North Catholic High School and Penn Tech Institute and had his bachelor of science in information, science and technology. Joe's career was in computers, specializing in information technology. He especially enjoyed field work, diagnosing and solving equipment and operational problems while employed by various companies and institutions and received many awards of excellence and appreciation. Joe had a current patent pending in harnessing energy and its dissemination. He had a keen interest and knowledge of American Indian history and culture and amassed a virtual library of books on the subject. Joe was an avid biker, conquering even the most rigorous of bike trails. He also fundraised for Multiple Sclerosis including the MS 150. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus North Hills Council No. 429 and was a volunteer for Pittsburgh Cares. He received the Exceptional Service Award from the National Transplant Assistance Fund. To round out his hobbies as time permitted, Joe was an accomplished percussionist and an artist in photography. Language was yet another interest of Joe, who recorded his thoughts and ideas writing poetry. Being as devout as he was, he will always be remembered for the kindness and consideration of others whom he encountered in daily life, always evoking a smile from them. He will be gravely missed by his family, friends and anyone else who knew him. Visitation and funeral Mass are private due to current restrictions on gatherings. Arrangements are by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name to Holy Family Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton, PA 15030, or St. Nicholas Church, 24 Maryland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.