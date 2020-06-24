Joseph R. Lord, 86, of Elizabeth Township, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born June 24, 1933, in Madison, a son of the late Joseph and Naomi (Kiehl) Lord. Joseph served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from U.S. Steel Duquesne Works. He was a member of St. Edward Parish in Herminie. He enjoyed listening to polkas and country music. He also enjoyed baking, fishing and was a Penn State fan. Above all, Joseph loved to spend time with his family. He is survived by his son, Ramo J. Lord, of Elizabeth Township; his daughter, Antoinette Carnathan and husband, Hugh, of Elizabeth Township; his brother-in-law, Raymond Vitori and wife, Karen, of Arizona; and his niece, Nancy Wiggins and husband, Mark, of Sewickley. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Norma Sophia (Vitori) Lord; and sisters, Sarah Lord, Katherine Burkholder and N. Ruth Painter. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, in St. Edward Parish, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637 . For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.