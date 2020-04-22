|
|
Joseph R. Sidehamer, 94, of Norvelt, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late Frank and Tenney Pfleger Sidehamer. Prior to his retirement in 1989, Joe was a manufacturing engineer with Robertshaw Controls Inc., New Stanton, and he was also a farmer. He was a member of Norvelt Union Church. He was a veteran of World War II and a proud member of the 96th Infantry Dead Eye Division. Joseph was also a lifelong member of the Hecla Club, Mt. Pleasant VFW, Mt. Pleasant American Legion and the Latrobe F&AM. Joseph was a former pitcher for the Robertshaw team of the limited arc softball league. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jay Alan Sidehamer, and siblings Anna Miller, Martha Davis, Eleanor Hulina, Josephine Sidehamer, Ed Sidehamer, Albert Sidehamer and Edith Huffman. Joseph is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Sandacz Sidehamer; a daughter, Karen Goodman and her husband Louis, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; a son, Keith Sidehamer and his wife Evelyn, of Holidaysburg; and three grandchildren, Tanner, Alec and Sydney. A memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor David L. Greer officiating. Funeral arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. The family would like to thank Excela Hospice and their doctors and nurses.