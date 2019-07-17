Home

P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Rosary
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Parish
306 St. James Lane
New Alexandria, PA
Joseph Ragan


1931 - 2019
Joseph Ragan Obituary
Joseph Ragan, 88, of New Alexandria, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, with his daughters by his side. He was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Braddock Hills, the son of the late George and Mary Teply Ragan. Joe was the beloved husband of the late JoAnn (Litzinger) Ragan. Joe was adored by his children, Lisa Chedrick (John), of Delaware, Linda Munzek (Scott), of Bell Township, and Laura Sharp (Martin), of Delmont. Pappy will be sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren, Chelsea Lehman (Frank) and Donald Chedrick, Amanda and Megan Munzek, and Marisa and Abby Sharp. Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Kopcho and Florence Gallo; and bothers, George, Gary and Robert Ragan. He is survived by longtime family friends, Virginia (daughter-by-chance) and William Friend; his brother, Edward (Trudy) Ragan, of Monroeville; and sister, Jane Limbacher (the late Art), of Cabet. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. Joe thoroughly enjoyed his 54-year career as a cemeterian. He started as a teen at Monongahela Cemetery and later went on to manage Braddock Cemetery. With his wife JoAnn, he founded Ragan Cemetery Service. He purchased Chartiers Cemetery in Carnegie, and successfully managed it until his retirement. He was a life member of American Legion, AMVETS, Korean War Veterans and Disabled American Veterans Associations. In his retirement, Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren and tending to his extensive garden. Thank you to neighbors Kim, John and Blake Cecchini for looking after him. The family would like to thank Senior Helpers and Kathy and Jerry Sheffler for their diligence and dedication. After 56 years of marriage, it is understandable how one couldn't wait another moment to be reunited with their soulmate.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248. Rosary Alter Society will say the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria.
www.newhousefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 17 to July 20, 2019
