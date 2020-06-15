Joseph S. Cohen
1950 - 2020
Joseph S. Cohen, 70, of Westmont, Cambria County, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born Feb. 15, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Herbert and Sara (Friedlander) Cohen. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sandra (Johnson); daughters, Jessica Chamberlain, wife of Kenneth, and Samantha Oreskovich, wife of Kevin; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mya, Ryder, Isaac and Austin; brothers, Dr. Stanley Cohen, married to Chris, and Harry Cohen, married to Theresa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. Joseph was a 1968 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and attended Penn State before entering into the Army. He was the former owner of LaRose shops in the Richland Mall and Galleria. Before retiring, he worked at Heritage Howard Hanna Real Estate Agency as a real estate agent. Friends will be received from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown. Social distancing and safety precautions are in effect. Private family interment will be at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Hounds, 939 Boy Scout Road, Boswell, PA 15531. Condolences may be sent through www.ducafuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:30 - 07:30 PM
Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc Westmont Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc Westmont Chapel
1622 Menoher Blvd
Johnstown, PA 15905
(814) 539-5634
