Joseph S. DiGangi, 83, of Jeannette, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born July 1, 1935, in Jeannette, a son of the late Angelo and Margaret DePalma DiGangi. Prior to retirement, he had his own jewelry repair business. He previously worked at the 18 Karat Shop and the City of Jeannette. He was Catholic by faith and a lifelong Jayhawk fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara DiGangi, and a brother, Angelo Jr. He is survived by three children, Joseph DiGangi and his wife Sharon, of Wadsworth, Ohio, Darla Mori and her husband Greg, of Hempfield Township, and Anthony DiGangi and his wife Lee, of Fairfax, Va.; four grandchildren, Michael and his wife Christina, Diana, Nathan and Dominic; two siblings, Bonnie DiGangi, of Greensburg, and Alan DiGangi and his wife Faye, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Jayne DiGangi, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at noon Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

By family request, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph S. DiGangi may be made to the Jeannette Historical Society, 415 Clay Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary