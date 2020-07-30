Joseph Stephen Harasyn, of Tarentum, formerly of Pittsburgh's North Side, affectionately known as Joe to his family and friends, parted from this life Monday, July 20, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. Joe was born in Pittsburgh to the late Joseph and Frances (Rackie) Harasyn. He graduated from Oliver High School and worked in the printing industry as a pressman and production supervisor. He coached basketball for his daughters and enjoyed playing golf, watching sports and rain storms, his friends and time spent with his son. He was known for his quick wit and keen sense of humor, which helped him quickly make friends with everyone. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Tarentum and attended Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, in Tarentum. Survivors include three daughters, Nadine (Keith Sr.) Reed and their children, Grace, Keith Jr., Dean and Cole; Jodi (Bobby) Hoffman; Amie Harasyn, all of Pittsburgh, and his son, Stephen Harasyn, of Natrona Heights. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Pezzenti) Harasyn, and nieces, Lisa (Harasyn) Bodnar, Lynn Harasyn and Tracy Harasyn, and his special friend, Cindy Shearer. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel. At Joe's request, all services were held privately. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.