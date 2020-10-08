1/1
Joseph S. Lawrence
1938 - 2020
Joseph S. Lawrence, 82, of Springdale, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, with his children at his side. He was born March 31, 1938, to his parents, the late Steve and Mary Sakala Lawrence, and has been a longtime resident of the community. Mr. Lawrence graduated from Springdale High School and served his country in the Army as a military policeman. After his discharge, he worked for PPG Industries for 30 years as a chemist before retiring. Joe was a devout member of St. Alphonsus Church and Springdale American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing, canning his vegetables from his garden and listening to Doo-Wop music. Surviving him are his daughter, Cynthia L. Fiorita Lawrence, of Tarentum; son, Joseph A. Lawrence (Steven Miller), of Illinois; three grandchildren, Jarrid, Jesse and Marissa; two great-grandchildren, Alaska and Memphis; and daughter-in-law, Brittney. Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores, and stepparents, Steve and Sophie Kutchko. Services and interment are private for his family. Arrangements are being handled by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus or American Cancer Society. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
