Joseph S. Sweeney Jr.


Joseph S. Sweeney Jr. Obituary
Joseph Stephen Sweeney Jr., 80, of Greensburg, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in his home. He was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Yukon, and was a son of the late Joseph S. Sr. and Agnes (Battistone) Sweeney. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Kennametal, Latrobe. He was an Army Reserve veteran. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the Hilltop Social Club, Cool Valley Golf Association, Kennametal Retirees Golf League, and was a social member of the Bovard Volunteer Fire Department. Joe enjoyed spending time at Deep Creek Lake and Cocoa Beach, Fla. He loved the game of golf and passed that on to his four grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Ursula Serro; and his brother-in-law, Willard Stampler. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ursula (Serro) Sweeney; two daughters, Nichole Matusz and husband Roman, of Pleasant Hills, and Danielle Alisesky and husband Kevin, of Murrysville; five grandchildren, Joseph, Lillian, Nicholas, Daniel and Nathan; three sisters, Marie Stampler, of Sutersville, Loretta Pomarico, of Hecla, and Donna Wilps and husband Anthony, of Herminie; two sisters-in-law, Mary Kay Bisignani and husband Gene, of Irwin, and Janice Locke, of Erie; 18 nieces and nephews; and 35 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. There will be no visitation Friday. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg, Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg, PA 15601; or the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
