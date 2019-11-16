|
Joseph Safran passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with his loving wife, Arlene DeNunzio Safran, at his side. They were married for 62 years. Joe was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Jeannette, the youngest child of the late Samuel and Justina Hulick Safran. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; two daughters, Debi Leventry, married to James Leventry, and Vicki Safran, married to Robert Sentner; five grandchildren, Sarah Doverspike, married to Ori Fox, Patrick Doverspike, Jesse Doverspike, married to Sara Schulkowski, Alexandra Sentner and Hunter Sentner; one great-granddaughter, Liana Safran Fox; two sisters, Nelly Ed and Alexandria Carasia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by one grandson, Brian Doverspike; five brothers, John, Paul, Frank, Michael and Samuel; and six sisters, Eva Safran, Annie McCune, Julia Casper, Mary Beck, Helen Greco and Olga Brown. Joe was employed as a machinist at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh for most of his career. Joe loved to drive, and drive he did. He and his precious wife drove to all of the lower 48 states, some of them countless times, and also traveled to Hawaii, Alaska and a few foreign countries. He could make or fix anything, told great stories, created wonderful games for the family at Christmas, and was known to keep a clean car. Joe will be remembered for his unwavering love and devotion to his wife, pride in and love for his family, fun spirit, humbleness, stubbornness and generosity.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
