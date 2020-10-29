Joseph Thomas Dlugos, 94, from Mammoth, Pa., died in his sleep at home, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Joseph was born in Mt. Pleasant to Veronica and John Dlugos on Sept. 20, 1926. He attended Hurst High School but left to join the Army during World War II, where he served in the Pacific. He married Margaret Marie Stas April 19,1952, at St Cecilia's Church, in Whitney, Pa. After having four children, he earned his GED with the second highest score in the state of Pennsylvania. He retired from the former Vulcan Mold and Iron Company, Latrobe. He served as treasurer of the Jednota Branch No. 199. He was a member of the Trent Sportsmen's Club, and the Unity Township Post No. 982 American Legion. Family was everything to Joseph. He was an avid fisherman with his son, Donald, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Donald Joseph Dlugos and his wife, Karen, Joan Lucy Komoroski and her husband, Vert, Kathleen Mendus Dlugos and her husband, Kreg, Rita Anne Dorrell and husband, Clive; his grandchildren, Robert, Joseph, Jennifer, Matthew and Julie and Angela, Patrick, Robert and Joseph. He had 19 great-grandchildren. He was a longtime devout member of St. Florian Church, in United. He is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Appleby and Patricia Harmuth, brother, Edward Dlugos, sister-in-law, Theresa Stas, and multiple nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by all. His five year old great-grandson, Charlie, said it best, that "Great pap is the strongest man I know, he has Old Man Might." A private viewing will be in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt . His funeral Mass will be Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in St. Florian Church, United. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.htmlsc_cid=feed-link
or St. Florian's Church, PO Box 187, United, PA 15689. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Joseph's loving caregivers, granddaughter, Jennifer Detwiler, and Cecilia Lyons, Renee Gumbita, Lindsay and Leigha Pehrson, and also to Father John Sedlak of St. Florian Church for his kindness and compassion, and Sandy Hoffer for her ever-respectful management at this time of our loss.