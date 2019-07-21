Joseph T. Murphy, 73, of Greensburg, formerly of Ebensburg, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late James and Anna Marie (Scafetti) Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother. Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Annabelle (McMullen); children, Karen Kline (Thomas), Kenneth Reese Jr. (Donna), Charlene Kirsch (Jeffrey), Sharon Wenzel (Jeffery), James Murphy (Jamie) and Jeffrey Murphy (Lynn); grandchildren, Nicole Mitchell (Wesley), Sean Kline (Carolyn), Jared Kline, Derrick Kirsch (Kristen), Aleah Esparza (Adam), Aaron Kirsch, Olivia Kirsch, Jake Wenzel, Kristin Wenzel, Mary Murphy and Joseph Murphy; and great-grandchildren, Carter Kern, Hudson Mitchell, Griffin Mitchell, Logan Kirsch, Ryan Kirsch, Jessalyn Kirsch, Ethan Esparza, Elliott Esparza and Rory Esparza. Joe was the quintessential gentleman, loved his family and friends unconditionally and beyond measure; he truly never met a stranger. He was a longtime blood donor and also helped others by being an organ donor.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone is to go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 21, 2019