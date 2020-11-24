1/
Joseph W. Budd
1951 - 2020
Joseph William Budd, 69, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was the son of the late William and the late Marie (Loya) Budd; and brother of the late Leonard (Jean) Budd. He is survived by two brothers, James (Clare) Budd and Daniel (Diana) Budd. He is also survived by nephews, Michael, Stephen, Jonathan (Kaitlynn) and David (Jesse) Budd, and a niece, Jennifer (David) O'Neill. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Jefferson Memorial Park, Jefferson Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, 2336 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, in Joseph's name. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be enforced. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
