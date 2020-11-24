Joseph William Budd, 69, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was the son of the late William and the late Marie (Loya) Budd; and brother of the late Leonard (Jean) Budd. He is survived by two brothers, James (Clare) Budd and Daniel (Diana) Budd. He is also survived by nephews, Michael, Stephen, Jonathan (Kaitlynn) and David (Jesse) Budd, and a niece, Jennifer (David) O'Neill. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Jefferson Memorial Park, Jefferson Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, 2336 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, in Joseph's name. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be enforced. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
