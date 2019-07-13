Joseph W. "Beansy" Demczyk Jr., noted second generation businessman and entrepreneur of West Newton, died peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Jaye Anne Fedrow Demczyk and family. Joe was the owner/operator of Demczyk Distributing. In addition, he was also the proprietor of Demczyk Service and Demczyk Trucking. Joe was a venerable fixture of the West Newton business community for 50 years. Born July 6, 1947, Joe spent his entire life as a citizen and businessman of West Newton. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jaye Ann; his daughter-in-law, Stacie Abbott; his grandsons, Ross and Ryan Abbott; his sister, Joanne (Sam) Stanto; nieces and nephews, Sydney Stanto (Lam) Nguyen, Daniel S. Stanto, Dr. Alison Fedrow (Frank Kostik), Abbey (Paul) Vangura and Roxanne Fedrow; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. Demczyk Sr. and Anna Petrovich Demczyk; his son, Jeffrey Paul Abbott; and his granddaughter, Rachel Ann Abbott. Joe loved being with his family, friends and customers. Talking, laughing, storytelling, reminiscing and socializing came easily to Joe. Many people stopped by Demczyk Distributing not only for business reasons but to say hello. Jaye and Joe worked side by side for 40 years. Beansy was known and loved by many and will be dearly missed by family, friends and customers. As Joe would have said, "Thank You!"

Friends will be received from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in West Newton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 13 to July 14, 2019