Joseph W. Hussar Jr.
1926 - 2020
Joseph W. Hussar Jr., 94, lifelong resident of Springdale, and World War II veteran (Navy), passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born March 14, 1926, in Springdale, a son of Joseph W. Sr. and Annie (Sitek) Hussar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Clara (Mancinotti) Hussar; his sister, Marie (Hussar) Onofer; and his three brothers, John, William, and George Sr. Surviving are his wife, Anna Hussar; his children, Joseph W. Hussar III, Gary Hussar, Monica (Sam) Wood, and Gregory (Tracy) Hussar; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Erica) Hussar, Autumn (Torian) Starnes, Ashley (Bryan) Reed, Ally (Jamison) Dohn and Harrison Wood, 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Mason, Bailin, Cannon, Dannyn, Addison, Paxton, Scarlet, Stellyn, Lochlin, and Morgan, two stepchildren, Pia (George) Trew, and Richard Olinger; four stepgrandchildren, Jacqueline (Nate) George, Edward Pokusa and Matthew Pokusa; and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Charlotte George; sisters-in-law, Patricia Hussar, and Amelia (Mancinotti) Coe; and brother-in-law, George Webb. He is also survived by many, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces, and great-great-nephews and -nieces. In keeping with their dads wishes, all arrangements were private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 27, 2020.
1 entry
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. Hussar's passing. I remember how much care he took in his yard and garden. May the fond memories that all who loved him hold dear in their hearts comfort you during this most difficult time.
Mary & Geno (Funkhouser) Valicenti
Friend
