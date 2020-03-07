Home

Joseph Kapis
Joseph W. Kapis Jr.


1938 - 2020
Joseph W. Kapis Jr. Obituary
Joseph W. Kapis Jr., 82, of Buena Vista, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1938, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Joseph W. Kapis Sr. and the late Anna (Marish) Kapis. He was the husband of the late Diane (McNulty) Kapis, who passed away April 27, 2008. Joseph was a retired machinist for the former Westinghouse Air Brake and was a member of the Eleventh Ward Welfare Association, the Elizabeth Township Ex-Serviceman's Association and the Buena Vista Fire Company. He is survived by his daughters, Joelle Kapis-Holland and Sarah (Jeffrey) Kapis-Ryan, of White Oak; son, Kirk (Tonya) Kapis, of Trafford; sisters, Catherine Johnson, of Philadelphia, Betty Flowers, of Jeannette, and Rita (John) Yaugh, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Jesse and Jacob Holland, Reece Kapis and Reagan and Cameron Ryan; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Robert Kapis, who passed away March 6, 2005. There is no visitation. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
