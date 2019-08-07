|
|
Joseph W. Katkowski, 95, of Level Green, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Harmar Village Care Center, Harmar Township. Joe was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Claridge and was the son of the late Anthony and Anna (Piesetzkie) Katkowski. Joe was a veteran of the Army and served during World War II as a medical technician. He was a member of St. Regis Church in Trafford, and he retired as an inspector from WABCO in Wilmerding. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret A. (Fundis) Katkowski. Joe is survived by his two daughters, Teresa A. DiCesare (Dominic) and Nancy Katkowski; his grandchildren, Dayna DiCesare (Casey) and Amy Johnson (Jason); and his great-grandchildren, Kate and Alex Johnson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Regis Church with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019