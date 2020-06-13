Joseph W. Keyser, 65, of Everson, passed away at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Harmon House Convalescent Center, Mt. Pleasant. Joe was born June 2, 1955, in McKeesport, a son of Eleanor (Santucci) Keyser, of Old Bethany, and the late William H. Keyser, who passed Aug. 5, 2009. Joe was a loyal and devoted brother and friend to many. He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1975, where he lettered in track and cross country and was voted as "Most Courteous" Senior Personality. He also previously worked for Tarbuck Security as a flag man. Joe enjoyed working with children and was an ardent collector and enthusiast of model trains. He was an active member of both the Scottdale and Everson Volunteer Fire Departments, the Tri-State Speed Roller Skating Association, and was a honorary member and exhibitor of the National Model Railroad Association. He was renowned for his speed skating abilities and received a medal by placing in a PA State Speed Skating tournament. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family: his mother, Eleanor (Santucci) Keyser; his siblings, Mark Keyser and his wife, Colleen, of Dawson, Michael Keyser, of Quintin, N.J., James Keyser, of RuffsDale, and Laura Close and her companion, Randy Espey, of Scottdale; his nephew, Christopher Karfelt and his wife, Kate and their daughters, Madilyn and Brianna, of Vanderbilt; his niece, Jennifer Harvey and husband, Randy and their sons, Derrick and Brandon, of Bladenboro, N.C.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Ira Logan officiating (masks required). Final resting place will be in Dan Snyder Cemetery. The Everson and Scottdale VFD memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations am be made to Everson or Scottdale VFD. Love Lasts Forever!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.