1/
Joseph W. Knizner
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph W. Knizner, 91, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born March 4, 1929, in Youngwood, the son of the late Martin and Mary (Ruman) Knizner. Joseph was a Catholic by faith and was a life member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Youngwood. He is survived by his children, Kathryn S. Knizner, Donald P. Knizner and Kimberly A. Fabri, all of Youngwood; his grandchildren, Maria Fabri and Dominick Fabri III and wife, Kari; his six great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Frances Stairs, of Foxtown, and Helen Mitrik and husband, John, of Youngwood. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, John P. and James E. Knizner. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfunealhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved