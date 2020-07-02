Joseph W. Knizner, 91, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born March 4, 1929, in Youngwood, the son of the late Martin and Mary (Ruman) Knizner. Joseph was a Catholic by faith and was a life member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Youngwood. He is survived by his children, Kathryn S. Knizner, Donald P. Knizner and Kimberly A. Fabri, all of Youngwood; his grandchildren, Maria Fabri and Dominick Fabri III and wife, Kari; his six great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Frances Stairs, of Foxtown, and Helen Mitrik and husband, John, of Youngwood. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, John P. and James E. Knizner. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association
