Joseph W. Layman Jr., 95, of Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg, and formerly of Connellsville and Scottdale, died Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living. Arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 W. Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683. Completed arrangements will be announced at a later time. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send flowers, send an online condolence or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.