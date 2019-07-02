Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newman Funeral Homes Pa
179 Miller St
Grantsville, MD 21536
(301) 895-5188
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schmuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Schmuck


1934 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Schmuck Obituary
Joseph William "Buck" Schmuck, 84, of Accident, Md., formerly of Scottdale, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 7, 1934, in Scottdale, he was the son of the late William J. and Jesse Mae (Killinger) Schmuck. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Carolyn Sue (Bashioum) Schmuck; one son, Loren Schmuck, and one sister, Nancy Schmuck. Buck retired from the warehouse at Super Valu. He was also employed for 25 years as a dispatcher for Pittsburgh and New England Trucking Co. He was a member of Jacob's Creek United Methodist Church, Scottdale, and a member of the Teamsters Union. Buck supported the American Red Cross by donating nearly 30 gallons of blood over his lifetime. An avid sports fan, he followed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers; participated in sports in his youth; and went to all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Buck was a very friendly man who never met a stranger. Surviving are his four children, Carolyn Davidson, of Chipley, Fla., Shanda Elkins, of Clarkesville, Ga., Daymond Schmuck and wife, Lori, of Accident, and Shauna Bloom and husband, Rick, of Terra Alta, W.Va.; one brother, Lewis "Butch" Schmuck and wife, Barbara, of Friendsville, Md.; one sister, Elnora "Crick" Tissue and husband, Grant, of West Newton; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
At his request, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Jacob's Creek United Methodist Church, Scottdale. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg. NEWMAN FUNERAL HOMES, P.A., 179 Miller St., Grantsville, Md., is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Red Cross. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now