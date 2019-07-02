Joseph William "Buck" Schmuck, 84, of Accident, Md., formerly of Scottdale, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 7, 1934, in Scottdale, he was the son of the late William J. and Jesse Mae (Killinger) Schmuck. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 55 years, Carolyn Sue (Bashioum) Schmuck; one son, Loren Schmuck, and one sister, Nancy Schmuck. Buck retired from the warehouse at Super Valu. He was also employed for 25 years as a dispatcher for Pittsburgh and New England Trucking Co. He was a member of Jacob's Creek United Methodist Church, Scottdale, and a member of the Teamsters Union. Buck supported the American Red Cross by donating nearly 30 gallons of blood over his lifetime. An avid sports fan, he followed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers; participated in sports in his youth; and went to all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Buck was a very friendly man who never met a stranger. Surviving are his four children, Carolyn Davidson, of Chipley, Fla., Shanda Elkins, of Clarkesville, Ga., Daymond Schmuck and wife, Lori, of Accident, and Shauna Bloom and husband, Rick, of Terra Alta, W.Va.; one brother, Lewis "Butch" Schmuck and wife, Barbara, of Friendsville, Md.; one sister, Elnora "Crick" Tissue and husband, Grant, of West Newton; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

At his request, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Jacob's Creek United Methodist Church, Scottdale. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg. NEWMAN FUNERAL HOMES, P.A., 179 Miller St., Grantsville, Md., is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Red Cross.