Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
More Obituaries for Joseph Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Snyder


1945 - 2019
Joseph W. Snyder Obituary
Joseph W. Snyder, 74, of Indiana, formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1945, in Greensburg, a son of the late Joseph E. and Elsa M. (Logan) Snyder. He was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was Christian by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sally. He is survived by three daughters, Susan Bork, of Mt. Pleasant, Kathleen Snyder, of Greensburg, and Sallie Snyder, of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Shannon, Douglas, Sarah Jane, Thomas and Lillia; his brother, William Snyder and wife, Nancy, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
