Joseph W. Snyder, 74, of Indiana, formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1945, in Greensburg, a son of the late Joseph E. and Elsa M. (Logan) Snyder. He was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was Christian by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sally. He is survived by three daughters, Susan Bork, of Mt. Pleasant, Kathleen Snyder, of Greensburg, and Sallie Snyder, of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Shannon, Douglas, Sarah Jane, Thomas and Lillia; his brother, William Snyder and wife, Nancy, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019