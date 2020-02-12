|
Joseph W. 'Bill' Tuttle, 77, of Belle Vernon, died at his home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born July 21, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Thomas and Marie (Kappert) Tuttle. Bill was a journeyman with Insulators Union Local No. 2. He was an avid fisherman, a Pittsburgh Penguins fan and a former hockey coach and referee. He loved spending time and celebrating with family, especially at holidays and birthdays. He honorably served his country in the Army. He is survived by his wife, Tomi (Kochi) Tuttle; son, Raymond (Tanis) Tuttle, of Belle Vernon; grandchildren, Timothy Tuttle (Leigh Ann Reese) and Ramey Plouse; and great-grandchildren, Travis and Mila Tuttle. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., at which time a blessing service will be held at 3 p.m. with the Rev. James F. Bump officiating.