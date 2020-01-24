Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Josephine A. Hoffman Obituary
Josephine A. (Santimauro) Hoffman, 87, of Export, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was the loving mother of four, survived by John Joseph Hoffman, Robert J. Hoffman and Joanne Hoffman. Josephine loved to travel, sightsee and experience new adventures. She was "the best Mom in the world."
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will conclude visitation at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held at Plum Creek Cemetery.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020
