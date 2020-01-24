|
|
Josephine A. (Santimauro) Hoffman, 87, of Export, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was the loving mother of four, survived by John Joseph Hoffman, Robert J. Hoffman and Joanne Hoffman. Josephine loved to travel, sightsee and experience new adventures. She was "the best Mom in the world."
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will conclude visitation at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held at Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020