Josephine Ann (Domurat) Kaminsky, 100, of Herminie, went to be with her "ever lovin" Willie Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She was born March 4, 1919, the oldest of six children to the late John and Rose (Garstecki) Domurat. Josephine attended St. Benedict School until the eighth grade, at which time she went to work at St. Zavier Academy to help support her family after her father broke his back in the coal mine. She went on to work for many prominent families in Greensburg as a governess for their children. Josephine met her husband, Willie, at a dance at the Coliseum in Greensburg. They married in 1940. Afterwards, she worked in a factory to support the war effort. Later in life, she opened a hair styling salon which she truly enjoyed and maintained until she was 85. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1990, brothers, Edward and John, and sisters, Blanche, Genevieve and Helen. She is survived by three children, William (wife Donna and their family Robin, Dalton and Delaney), Janet (fiance Jim Kutch), Susan (husband Steve); her devoted grandsons, Mark and Lance Lehnert; sister-in-law, Helen Domurat; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Edward's Church, Herminie. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Family wishes to thank Dr. Degregory and the staff of Westmoreland Manor for their exceptional care and devotion during Josephine's stay. Donations can be made in Josephine's honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 8 to Sept. 19, 2019