McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry
Josephine A. Mull


1930 - 2019
Josephine A. Mull Obituary
Josephine A. Milleo Mull, 89, of Derry, died Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born March 18, 1930, in Derry, a daughter of the late Angelo and Grace Sanfilippo Milleo. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry. She graduated from Derry Borough High School and then graduated from Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing in 1951, also working there. Josephine loved cooking, baking, gardening and planting her flowers. Mom will be remembered for her gentle, humble, caring ways, always putting her family and the "kids" first. She was a very hard-working, devoted wife, mother and daughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. "Gene" Mull; her brother, Tony Milleo; her sister, Carmella Hamerski; a special cousin, Nancy Paride; and a grandson, Jordan Mull. Surviving are her children, David C. Mull, of Redwood City, Calif., Richard E. Mull (Janice), of Plum, and Karen M. Naeger and Antoinette J. "Toni" Brant (Rick), all of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Lauren DePalma (George), Sarah Lauro (Gus), Stephen Naeger (Kaitlyn), and Erica, Nathan, Lauren and Rachel Mull; six great-grandchildren, Vincent and Maria DePalma, and Allison, Laura, Joey and Garret Naeger; a special nephew, Jerry Hamerski; and caregivers, Janet, Melinda and Sharon.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
A special thanks to the staff of A-3 at Westmoreland Manor and all of her "sitters." Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 8, 2019
