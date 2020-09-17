Josephine "Jo" (Sleva) Hoisington, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was born July 28, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Fiedor) Sleva. Jo was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania, where she received her master's degree in teaching. She was a beloved teacher for the Latrobe Area School District for 35 years, working at Baggley Elementary School. Jo was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, where she was an active member of the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed being a member of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life with her family for more than 10 years. Josephine enjoyed spending most of her time with her two daughters, grandchildren, teacher friends and classmates from Ramsay. She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Kubica (Scott) of Mt. Pleasant, and Leah Cook (Jason), of Mt. Pleasant. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who she loved spending time with, Kelsie and Conner Kubica, Luke McConville and Anthony and Charlotte Cook. She is also survived by two brothers, John Sleva (Mary), of Mt. Pleasant, and Casey Sleva (Paula), of Mt. Pleasant; four nieces and nephews, who called her Ciocia, Polish for Aunt, Jonathan Sleva (Rachel), Lauren Chan (Derrick), Stephanie Sleva (Sarah) and Joshua Sleva; and great-nephews, Cameron Chan and Logan Sleva. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul W. Hoisington, and a brother, Richard Sleva. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery. Please note that masks will be required and social distancing should be practiced. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heartland Home Health for their warm and compassionate care of Jo during her illness and especially Cathy and Debbie. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.