Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Export, PA
Josephine Cherrone Obituary
Josephine (Cherellia) Cherrone, of Export, passed away one day shy of her 100th birthday Monday, June 24, 2019, at the William Penn Personal Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Bendora Cherellia. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Cherrone; mother of the late Patricia (Ed Falta) and survived by her son, Dr. Anthony (Devra); grandchildren, Dr. Edward (Dr. Melanie) Falta, Ken (Zuzanna) Falta, Kellie (Artie) Tortorice, Dana (Chris) Barkefelt and Nicholas (Jamie) Cherrone; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Lukas and Sienna Falta, Silvia Tortorice, Travis and Devin Barkefelt and Santino and Anthony Cherrone. She is also survived by her sister, Viola Onder, of Export, and George Cherellia, of Auburn, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lisa Beufort, who was her caretaker for the past six years, and all the excellent caring staff at the Care Center. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and cook. Josephine and her husband, Tony, loved the town of Export, where they were born and raised, their entire life. She spent many hours talking about growing up with her family and then raising her own there. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Export Historical Society, 5944 Johnson Ave., Export, PA 15632.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary Church, Export. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
www.Wolfe-VonGeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 25, 2019
