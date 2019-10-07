|
Josephine "Josie" Gall (Cicirello) peacefully died in her sleep Monday morning, Sept. 30. Her family announces the passing of the sweetest Mom and kindest friend with heavy hearts and tremendous sadness. Josie Gall was 94 years old and loved her life. In her last moments on earth, before she aroused to be with her heavenly Father, she was smiling before He took her home. She leaves behind four sons and one daughter, Frank Jr. (Marilyn), Bob (Cari), Bruce, Glen (Karen) and Frances Carosso (John). She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Gall Sr. Dad died in 1995 and she said she missed him everyday, so we know who she is hugging and dancing with him right now. Before the many broken bones and falls, Mom could jitterbug like a professional dancer. She also was a wonderful seamstress, loved to read books and became a huge fan of bingo, but Steve Harvey got top priority when "Family Feud" was on the television. She loved her two sisters very much and was fortunate to have had a closeness with them that was priceless. Millie Sgro and Mary Cuomo are two of the finest women on this earth. They loved Mom with an agape love that comes from the Holy Spirit. Mom was very proud of her family and saw only the good in everyone. We don't think she ever had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved her grandchildren unconditionally: Genine, Nicole, Jennifer (Michael), Melissa (Shawn), David (Callie), Jackie (Kevin), Courtney, Johnny and Michael. Josie lived with her daughter and son-in-law, and her two grandchildren, Sarah and Nico Carosso, and she thoroughly enjoyed being involved in their lives. Her son-in-law John treated her like gold, always doting over her, getting her morning coffee and evening yogurt bar. Josie was very close to all of her children and daughters-in-law, but we all say Bruce was her favorite. Her fondest recent memory was with her granddaughter Jackie when she visited from Boston. She also has 12 great-grandchildren, tons of nephews and nieces, and too many friends from Clover Ridge to count. They all loved her dearly and they are going to miss her cheesecake and Grandma's Chicken. Josie was a homemaker and was proud to say it was a full-time job. She and Dad loved having family around, so we grew up living next door to our cousins, the Cuomos, Billy and Marilyn were a stones throw away, and Bob and Cari lived just minutes away. Josie made every holiday, birthday and event fun with lots of Italian food and plenty of laughs; that wit and charm can be seen in her beautiful granddaughters. Just talk with Melissa for a few minutes, and she will make you smile. She was adamant about forgoing a funeral service, and those who knew her and loved her understand completely.
A memorial service was held to say farewell to this wonderful woman Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the chapel at Plum Creek Cemetery. Pastor Lance Lecocq from Monroeville Assembly of God Church said a prayer and a few words about Josie.
God bless and hug your mom today if you haven't already. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for an elderly person. Love, the Gall family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2019