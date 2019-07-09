Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Kempa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Kempa


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Kempa Obituary
Josephine Kempa, 95, of Smithton, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Easy Living Estate in Hunker. She was born April 24, 1924, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Samuel and Victoria Serva Kempa. Josephine was retired from Westinghouse Semiconductor in Youngwood and was the family birthday cake baker, always asking what kind of birthday cake they would like. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Steiner; two brothers, Carl and Joseph Kempa; and a niece, Susan Indolf. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Raymond Steiner; nephews, Terry (Doreen) and Mike (Denise) Steiner, and Gary (Rhonda) and Carl Kempa; great-niece, Jessica (Tim) Camarote; great-nephews, Matthew and Mark Steiner; and great-great-nieces, Hannah and Rosalee.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 227 Second St., Smithton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Matthew Stabe officiating. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now