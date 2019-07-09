Josephine Kempa, 95, of Smithton, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Easy Living Estate in Hunker. She was born April 24, 1924, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Samuel and Victoria Serva Kempa. Josephine was retired from Westinghouse Semiconductor in Youngwood and was the family birthday cake baker, always asking what kind of birthday cake they would like. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Steiner; two brothers, Carl and Joseph Kempa; and a niece, Susan Indolf. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Raymond Steiner; nephews, Terry (Doreen) and Mike (Denise) Steiner, and Gary (Rhonda) and Carl Kempa; great-niece, Jessica (Tim) Camarote; great-nephews, Matthew and Mark Steiner; and great-great-nieces, Hannah and Rosalee.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 227 Second St., Smithton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Matthew Stabe officiating. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 9, 2019