Josephine M. "Goo" Miller, 82, of Youngwood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte (Santarella) Conde. Goo was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and a life member of Youngwood Volunteer Hose Company No. 1. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Miller, of Youngwood; her children, JoAnne Liston (Bill), of Greensburg, Georganne Smith (Michael), of Mt. Pleasant, and David G. Bayura (Kimberly), of Newville; her stepchildren, Scott Miller (Beth), of Connellsville, and Janet Lamb, of New Stanton; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Goo was preceded in death by her first husband, George A. Bayura; brothers, Joseph, Paul and Ralph; and sisters, Regina Capitoni, Patricia Turriziani, and Rita Kolbosky. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. A funeral Mass will be held at noon in Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father William McGuirk officiating. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store