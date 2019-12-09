Home

John A Lefdahl Funeral Home
898 Old Route 119 Hwy N
Indiana, PA 15701
(724) 463-4499
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John A Lefdahl Funeral Home
898 Old Route 119 Hwy N
Indiana, PA 15701
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John A Lefdahl Funeral Home
898 Old Route 119 Hwy N
Indiana, PA 15701
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Church of the Good Shepherd
Kent, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Kent, PA
Josephine M. Stango


1932 - 2019
Josephine M. Stango Obituary
Josephine Mary Stango, 87, of Kent, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, while at St. Andrew's Village. The daughter of Francesco "Frank" and Concetta (Filoromo) Giorgianni, she was born Nov. 11, 1932, in San Pier Niceto, Italy. Josephine was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Parish. She enjoyed attending the Aultman Senior Center and was often a lucky bingo player. She also enjoyed volunteering at her children's school where she was president of the PTA for many years. She had a love of baking and shared her cookies and bread with many. Surviving are her children, John (Theresa) Stango, Teresa (Timothy) Stewart, Frank (Nancy) Stango, and Connie (Brian) Maust; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Sara (Anthony) Sottile, and Barbaro "Bob" (Lenore) Giorgianni; and numerous nieces and nephews. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, August Stango; sisters, Pauline Lorenzi and Catherine Giorgianni; and a grandson, Nicholas Stango.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN A. LEFDAHL FUNERAL HOME. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 9, 2019
