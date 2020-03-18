|
|
Josephine Pandolph, 79, of Irwin, died Monday, March 16, 2020. As a beloved mother, sister, and aunt, family was at the center of Josephine's life. She loved celebrating the holidays and making our family's cherished Italian recipes. Born May 17, 1940, and raised in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Mary (Rose) Pandolph. She was a graduate of Robert Morris, a past president of the Junior Women's Club of Greensburg, a member of the Cercemaggiore Association, and of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Before retiring in 2011, she worked in sales at Ryan Moving and Storage for more than 20 years. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, KeriAnne; son-in-law, Marquis Tisdale; devoted brother, John; nephews, Brian and Michael and his wife, Melissa; and great-nephew and great-niece, Joshua and Jocelyn. In addition, she is survived by her aunt, Ann Pandolph; uncle, Angelo Rose; as well as many cousins and lifelong friends. In celebration of her life, please make a contribution to Stand Up to Cancer to honor the nine years that she stood strong. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. Services and interment will be private. A celebration of Josephine's life will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.