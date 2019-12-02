Home

Josephine Petrillo


1929 - 10
Josephine Petrillo Obituary
Josephine Petrillo, 90, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Kelly's Personal Care Home in Greensburg. She was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Hannastown, a daughter of the late William J. and Catherine J. (Sabota) Haggerty. Josephine was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Petrillo; and three brothers, James, William, and Hugh Haggerty. She is survived by her children, Cindy and James Petrillo; and a brother, John A. Haggerty.
As per Josephine's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette, with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2019
