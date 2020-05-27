Josephine (Manderscheid) Thomas, 93, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Washington Township, passed away peacefully in Woodland Grove Health and Rehab Center, Jacksonville, Fla. Born Sept. 27, 1926, in Ecorse, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Flammang) Manderscheid. Josephine lived in Washington Township for most of her life until moving to Jacksonville three years ago. She was employed by General Telephone Co., Vandergrift, with more than 30 years of service until her retirement. Josephine started as an operator and ascended to chief service supervisor. She attended St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, and spent years supporting many local churches and volunteer fire departments. Josephine truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was an avid bingo player and bowler in her younger years. Josephine loved the companionship of her Siamese and Persian cats. Above all, she was a beloved wife and devoted mother and grandmother to her family, always making holidays and special occasions most memorable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Franklin D. Thomas, who passed away July 13, 2013; and a brother, Leo Manderscheid. Josephine is survived by her children, Michael (Jeri) Thomas, of Raleigh, N.C., and Sandra Cibik, of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Dr. Lori Cibik, of Jacksonville, Fla., Jordan Thomas, of Jersey City, N.J., and Bryson Thomas, of Raleigh, N.C.; and two great-grandsons, Dustin and Cole Westfall, both of Jacksonville, Fla. Due to the state mandates with covid-19, all services will be private, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.