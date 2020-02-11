|
|
Josephine "Doll" Weigand, 88, of Lowber, went to be with the lord Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, when she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children. She was born April 19, 1931, in Everson, and was a daughter of the late Lloyd M. and Cecelia (Hendrykowska) Goslicky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Poison" Weigand; her son, Kerry H. Weigand; six sisters, Cecelia, Genevieve, Violet, Helen, Mary and Gladys; and two brothers, Vincent and Ben. Prior to retiring, Doll was a home interior displayer, having worked for Home Interior and Gifts for more than 30 years. She loved visiting the homes of all her customers over the years. Doll was a member of The Church in Sutersville. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and loved to crochet. Spending time with her family was when she was happiest. Doll is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Ronald) Nelson, of Herminie, Kathy (Robert) Carnes, of Mt. Pleasant, and Karlene (Dale) Krisantz, of Lowber; her son, Karl R. "Jake" Weigand and his fiancee, Angelita Doppelhauer, of Elizabeth Township; eight grandchildren, Kerry (Wendy) Reed, Jennifer (Jim) Bauer, Jamie and Traci Pomaibo, Michael Pomaibo and Wendy, Karl (Christine) Weigand, Harold Frank Biondo and Nick Krisantz; three special great-grandchildren, Dakota, Haylee and Kalob; a brother, Lloyd M. Goslicky, of Greensburg, and her "Love" Bob Biondo, of West Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Doll will be dearly missed by her family, friends, special neighbors and her many customers over the years. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, PA 15083. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Church, in Sutersville. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, PA 15083. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.