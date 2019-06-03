Joseph Frank Zello Sr., 82, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Frank and Josephine Zello. Joseph was a retired deputy for the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds and a former assistant purchasing director for the county Purchasing Department. He was a member of St. Paul Church and the Knights of Columbus, Council 1480. Joe served his country with the National Guard for eight years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Henry, Michael, Anthony, Patsy and Pete Zello; and two sisters, Genevieve and Florence Zello. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Judith Ann Smith Zello; three loving children, Joseph Frank Zello Jr. (Beverly), of Conneaut Lake, Melissa Zello McCoy (Timothy), of Ligioner, and Robert Christopher Zello (Kimberly), of Germantown, Md.; two grandchildren, whom he adored, Matthew Douglas Zello (Rachel), and Cassidy Sarah McCoy; a brother, James Zello, of Greensburg; a sister, Mary Duncan, of Hopewell, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Joe, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Paul Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 3 to June 4, 2019