Joshua D. Smail, 37, of Derry, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 31, 1981, in Greensburg, a son of Alan and Lori (Musgrove) Smail. Josh was a 2000 graduate of D.A.H.S and a 2002 graduate of the WCCC Criminal Justice Academy. He was currently serving on the Derry Borough Police Department. He previously served the communities of Jackson Township, Butler County, and Nanty Glo, Cambria County. He was a member of the Derry VFD Station 41, the FOP Lodge No. 023 and the Derry Rod and Gun. He was an avid Raiders, Penguins and Pirates fan. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his children, Colton, Makenzie and Logan; brother, Nathan (Melanie); sister, Lindsey Smail; nephews, Cameron and Bryce; and niece, Alexis, all of Derry; five aunts; four uncles; and several cousins; also, his best buddy, his dog, Rico. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilber "Web" and Leona (Berkey) Smail; and maternal grandparents, Clarence "Pete" and Loraine Musgrove, He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilbur "Web" and Leona (Berkey) Smail; and maternal grandparents, and Clarence "Pete" and Loraine Musgrove, and was recently preceded in death by his uncle, Joe Musgrove Sr.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave. Derry. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow at Coles Cemetery, Derry. Derry Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

