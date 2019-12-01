|
|
Joshua H. Torrence, 27, of Stahlstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Donegal Township. He was born March 20, 1992, in Latrobe, a son of Randy K. and Geraldine "Cookie" Wisner Torrence, of Stahlstown. Joshua had been employed by Don Kauffman Enterprises of Mt. Pleasant. He loved riding his Quad, RC cars, John Wayne movies and collecting guns. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Maxine Torrence; maternal grandparents, Paul and Henrietta Wisner; and a cousin, Zachary Wisner. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Jessica Lynn (Jake) Cameron; and a brother, John M. (Jessica) Cameron, all of Stahlstown; paternal grandfather, James Albert (Jean) Torrence, of Stoystown; and his lifelong best friend, Luke Bradshaw.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Josh's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019