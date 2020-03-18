|
|
Joshua Robert Paul Pastrnak, 36, of Irwin, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born Jan. 25, 1984, in Monroeville, a beloved son of Johanna (Smith) Cassa and the late Rudolph Pastrnak. Joshua was employed as a certified nursing assistant. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cars, motorcycles and animals. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Antoinette Smith; and grandfather, Melvin Smith. Joshua will be sadly missed by his loving fiancee, Shannon Peno; children, Parker, Blake and Niko; a stepdaughter, Audrina; mother, Johanna and her fiance, Paul; and siblings and their significant others, Angela (Brad), Adam (Tina), Austin (Ashley), Ammanuel (Christin), Ashton (Jordan) and Alaina (Bobby). He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Respecting the family's wishes, all arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont 724-468-1177 has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Joshua's memory may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Route 119 North, Greensburg PA 15601. Please write "Joshua Pastrnak" on check memo line. To send expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.