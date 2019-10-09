|
Joshua W. Landis-Ankney, 22, of Herminie, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 14, 1997, in Jeannette, a son of Eric Ankney, of Jeannette, and Peggy Landis Herlehy, of Herminie. Joshua was a graduate of Southmoreland High School. He was kind to everyone he knew and he was never judgmental of others. He loved playing his PS4 and his XBox, loved music and Netflix. He also loved to ride around with and hang out with his best friend, Frank Sebek. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Nancy Albright Landis; his daughter, Layla Skye Landis; his stepfather, Mick Herlehy; brother, Derek Ankney, of Ohio; sister, Sheena Ankney, of Irwin; his paternal grandmother, Doris Ankney, of Jeannette; his maternal grandfather, the Rev. Henry Landis, of Mt. Pleasant; his nephew, Jaxson Byers; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Audrey Landis; his paternal grandfather, Bill Ankney; his step-grandmother, Audrey Herlehy; and an uncle, Dr. Rich Fondrk.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., the hour of funeral services, Friday, in the Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in memory of Joshua W. Landis-Ankney. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
